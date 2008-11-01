CNN Fortune: Blackberry Storm as Low as $99 on Verizon?

Fortune's Techland blog is reporting that with Vodafone's recent announcement that they would fully subsidise the Blackberry Storm, Verizon might be considering similar low cost options to compete against the iPhone. While some inside sources claimed Verizon may go as far as to make the phone free with a two-year contract, other anonymous blabbermouths from the Verizon camp shot that notion down.

Most analysts believe the Storm will be equally priced to the 8GB iPhone at the very least, but its realistic to see it at a $US99 or $US150 price point. The goal is to move some serious units during the holiday season, but for that to happen, Verizion needs to actually release the Storm first. [Techland]