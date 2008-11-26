CNBC: Zune Phone Is Real, Codenamed 'Pink'

One of those rumours that won't ever die—the Zune phone—is now being touted by a reputable, legitimate news organisation, CNBC. Jim Goldman (the guy that interviews Steve Jobs on CNBC after every Apple event) says that according a "good source," Microsoft is "ready to give a major facelift to the company's Zune music player that could mean its evolution into a new smart phone from the company." The project is codenamed Pink and "will combine the company's Zune and technology from Microsoft's purchase of Danger Inc."

This has actually been the consistent beat on the drum for at least seven months, with Microsoft itself dropping hints that it wanted to combine Danger's consumer-friendly OS expertise with the Zune. You know what? It actually makes us pretty excited. A ZunePhone made by Danger might be the Microsoft smartphone we've been really waiting for. [CNBC]