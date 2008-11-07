Claw Bike Storage From ABC's 'American Inventor' Available For Pre-Order

If you caught ABC's "American Inventor" last season you may remember "The Gladiator Claw" bicycle storage device as one of the finalists. Well, the folks behind the Claw have used the startup money earned from the show to turn their idea of a push-button catch and release storage hook into reality. Basically, it is a modest but clever upgrade to basic hook systems, but if you have a really nice bike it may be worth dropping an extra $US60 on. Plus, I don't see why it could not be used for other items as well. The Claw is now available to pre-order for a November 15th release. [Amazon and The Claw via Crunchgear]