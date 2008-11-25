Cityscope Illuminated Sculpture is Like Glowing Crashed Meteor In Cologne

Cityscope is a new sculpture by Marco Hemmerling, designed to deal "with the fragmented perception of urban spaces" or something: To me, it's better to imagine it as a meteor that just managed to soft-land in a city square. Or, better still than artistic mumbojumbo: perhaps as a particularly odd-looking alien spacecraft. This works even better when you learn its partially-mirrored surfaces disappear at night as it is dynamically multicolor-illuminated from inside. That said, there was a lot of design thought put into this to make it "fit" its space, and the whole thing was CAD-CAM'd into existence. Pretty. [Dezeen]