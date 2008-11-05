Circuit City Severance Package About As Crappy As Its Service

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sure, election coverage is getting the most play tonight, but we're equally (well, almost) invested in the destruction of everybody's favourite mediocre consumer electronics chain - Circuit City. A tipster has sent us a sneak peek at Circuit City's severance pay, and it's not pretty. Part-time associates get an extra 75 cents an hour, full-time and home entertainment associates get a full dollar, and supervisors receive a generous (NOT) extra $US1.50 per hour. Even better, employees can't transfer to different stores and must stay until the very last day of liquidation to get the bonus. Those who are about to end their jobs as disgruntled gadget jockeys, we salute you. [Thanks Tipster!]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

