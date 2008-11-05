Circuit City Severance Package About As Crappy As Its Service

Sure, election coverage is getting the most play tonight, but we're equally (well, almost) invested in the destruction of everybody's favourite mediocre consumer electronics chain - Circuit City. A tipster has sent us a sneak peek at Circuit City's severance pay, and it's not pretty. Part-time associates get an extra 75 cents an hour, full-time and home entertainment associates get a full dollar, and supervisors receive a generous (NOT) extra $US1.50 per hour. Even better, employees can't transfer to different stores and must stay until the very last day of liquidation to get the bonus. Those who are about to end their jobs as disgruntled gadget jockeys, we salute you. [Thanks Tipster!]