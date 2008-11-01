Circuit City, Bleeding to Death, Receives Takedown Warning from NYSE

Even more bad news for the beleaguered Circuit City: in addition to having Sony stop their shipments to the store, they've now been informed that because their stock price has averaged below $US1 for the past 30 days on the NYSE, the stock is in danger of being delisted from the exchange. In a few days, their ticker symbol (CC) will be marked with the dreaded ".bc" indicator on the end, which means they're not meeting NYSE standards. The company has ten business days to come up with a plan to raise their average stock price above $1 within the next six months or they could be delisted for good. Watch for CC's proposal to officially move Black Friday to...next Friday. [CNN via CrunchGear]