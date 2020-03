Any old idiot can use a shaker to mix his drink of choice, but it takes a supreme idiot to assemble and operate the Chugulug Drinks Factory. A series of interchangeable tubes connect a variety of specialised compartments (such as the Ice Chamber and Vortex Funnel) to mix and chill your drink through a 10-or-so step process that looks utterly impossible to clean. Then again, at just $US38, it wouldn't make the worst self-deprecating centerpiece for your next soiree. [BoyStuff via Nerd Approved]