It won't clip your toenails. It won't skin a rabbit. It won't slice rope, repair a canoe or tweeze out a splinter, and it's not going to do a damn thing to get that fallen boulder off your chest. But when the chips are down and all hope is lost, a hazelnut chocolate bar isn't the worst multi-function tool to have at arm's reach—though tequila might be our first choice. [Swiss Knife Shop via GeekAlerts]