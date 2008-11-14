Chinese Kids To Get Hyperwiz, Fakey Version of Transformers

We've covered how companies in China borrow inspiration from gadget makers and architects, as well as how they can be prissy about obeying copyright laws, so I guess making copycat cartoons is kind of par for the course. Here's the newest trailer of a Chinese TV series called Hyperwiz, a 3D vaguely anime-styled cartoon with cars, trucks and helicopters that transform into cars. Wait, don't you mean?... Yes, it's a ripoff of Transformers, complete with Autobots and Decepticons, and characters called Ironhide and Bonecrusher. Optimus Prime would not be pleased. [Youku]