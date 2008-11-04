Chinese Interweb Is Number One Target For Malware

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Chinese internet users have become the top target for malware, according to a new security report by Microsoft. The company said that about 47 percent of software "exploits" it found, including ones that can record keystrokes and steal passwords, in the first half of 2008 were in Chinese, while only 23 percent were in English.

Considering China surpassed the U.S. in overall internet users this June, it's probably not that surprising that the country would be targeted. Couple that with the influx of inexperienced users with freshly middle-class banking accounts, and you've got a major security problem. Microsoft recommended constantly updating to lower vulnerabilities, which probably won't happen since the newest Windows updates contain that anti-piracy black screen security measure. [Yahoo News](Flickr credit - Kai Hendry)

