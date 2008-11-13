Chinavasion Webcam-Fan-In-One Will Blow You Away

Every webcam girl worth her salt knows that there's nothing sexier than the "oh my, is there a breeze in here causing my hair to be all windswept" look, which makes this new accessory from Chinavision absolutely genius. It's a 1.3mp webcam and fan, with both pieces mounted on separate adjustable arms. And in case you need more lighting to really make it seem like you're starring in your own 90s girl group music video, it comes with two extra white LED lights as well. No listed price, but Chinavision offers a discount if you buy it in bulk. [Chinavasion]