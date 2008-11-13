How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

China's Chang'e 1 Probe Beams Back Completed Map of The Moon

With help from its moon photographing probe, the Chang'e 1, China's created the country's first full map of the lunar surface and they're calling it the best one yet. According to the heads of the space program, the map is the most complete image of the moon's surface, as well as the richest in detail, in the world.

The Chang'e 1 was launched in October 2007 and relayed back the first pictures of the moon roughly this time last year. The satellite marks the first moon mission the country's ever undertaken. Now that it's completed its mission, China will be focusing on launching both a second lunar probe before the end of 2011 and getting to an actual moon landing by around 2012. [Xinhua]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles