China's Chang'e 1 Probe Beams Back Completed Map of The Moon

With help from its moon photographing probe, the Chang'e 1, China's created the country's first full map of the lunar surface and they're calling it the best one yet. According to the heads of the space program, the map is the most complete image of the moon's surface, as well as the richest in detail, in the world.

The Chang'e 1 was launched in October 2007 and relayed back the first pictures of the moon roughly this time last year. The satellite marks the first moon mission the country's ever undertaken. Now that it's completed its mission, China will be focusing on launching both a second lunar probe before the end of 2011 and getting to an actual moon landing by around 2012. [Xinhua]