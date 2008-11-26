Chandelier Features Removable Bulbs for Migrant Families

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Drop Light is just a concept, but there's nothing going on here that's outside the realm of real world engineering. A normal light fixture at first glance, each bulb actually houses a rechargeable battery and a cool-burning LED, allowing, say, little Mary and Patrick to remove the fixture's globes and take them around the house to read and do homework. Then again, every night at dinner could become one big blame game over who lost all of the light bulbs...again...before Mary flips out and Patrick says everything's cool and Mary grabs a knife and Patrick says be careful and Mary drops the knife crying and Dad admits he took a bulb to work and the family has a group hug and Mary gets checked in to a care facility just in case. [Yanko Design]

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

