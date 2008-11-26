Chandelier Features Removable Bulbs for Migrant Families

The Drop Light is just a concept, but there's nothing going on here that's outside the realm of real world engineering. A normal light fixture at first glance, each bulb actually houses a rechargeable battery and a cool-burning LED, allowing, say, little Mary and Patrick to remove the fixture's globes and take them around the house to read and do homework. Then again, every night at dinner could become one big blame game over who lost all of the light bulbs...again...before Mary flips out and Patrick says everything's cool and Mary grabs a knife and Patrick says be careful and Mary drops the knife crying and Dad admits he took a bulb to work and the family has a group hug and Mary gets checked in to a care facility just in case. [Yanko Design]