Caution: This Sign May Be Awesome

If the economy has taught us anything, it's that the traditional caution sign has been a failure at warning us of the dynamically shifting troubled waters ahead. For example, whereas a traditional caution sign might warn of a rock falling on your house, a more modern caution sign might warn of said rock falling on you, as the subprime mortgage crisis has already sucked away everything you hold dear. And it's with this necessity for new warning systems that we present to you this stickman caution sign. It's $US12 and completely posable, depending on which way you think you're most likely to kill yourself given the particular day. [ThinkGeek via bbGadgets]

