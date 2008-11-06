Catching Up: Blurry Vision

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hey Brian,
I'm writing this not from the Herman Miller Embody chair we reviewed, but from the detached "saucer section" of the Treychair, which I reviewed last year. Why? Because I can't see the TV that well from my couch, so I need to sit closer. I'm getting old.

So what else went on today? Well,

• Elaine documented her trip to the top of the world's tallest observatory
• Matt showed us why 64-bit processor are cool (as if being able to use more RAM in your machine needed any explanation)
• And we had a pair of good election coverage stories. I dissected how CNN's "hologram" system worked and Erica spotted Family Guy being watched with the help of a commenter

Good show. I also just finished Dead Space, which is scary and awesome and fun. You should pick it up. After you're done seducing towns-ladies in Fable 2.

