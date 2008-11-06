Catching Up: Blurry Vision

Hey Brian,

I'm writing this not from the Herman Miller Embody chair we reviewed, but from the detached "saucer section" of the Treychair, which I reviewed last year. Why? Because I can't see the TV that well from my couch, so I need to sit closer. I'm getting old.

So what else went on today? Well,

• Elaine documented her trip to the top of the world's tallest observatory

• Matt showed us why 64-bit processor are cool (as if being able to use more RAM in your machine needed any explanation)

• And we had a pair of good election coverage stories. I dissected how CNN's "hologram" system worked and Erica spotted Family Guy being watched with the help of a commenter

Good show. I also just finished Dead Space, which is scary and awesome and fun. You should pick it up. After you're done seducing towns-ladies in Fable 2.