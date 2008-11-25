Catching Up: BBook of Geek

Hey Brian, I just finished Brian Briggs' book, The BBook of Geek: The Only Geek Humor Book You'll Ever Need. If you didn't know, Brian's the guy who created BBspot, a humour site that's geared toward geek topics (which includes gadgets and tech). His humour is a lot like ours—most similar to Sean Fallon's dryness actually—so you'd enjoy this book. There's lots of talk you'd enjoy.

Speaking of stuff you'd enjoy:

