Catching Up: BBook of Geek

Hey Brian, I just finished Brian Briggs' book, The BBook of Geek: The Only Geek Humor Book You'll Ever Need. If you didn't know, Brian's the guy who created BBspot, a humour site that's geared toward geek topics (which includes gadgets and tech). His humour is a lot like ours—most similar to Sean Fallon's dryness actually—so you'd enjoy this book. There's lots of talk you'd enjoy.

Speaking of stuff you'd enjoy:

• I reviewed this Powergorilla portable charger. It'll be super useful for us when we're liveblogging
• Mark talked about why in-flight Wi-Fi is a bad thing. I, for one, welcome it
• Rothface has a Sony Reader review. In short, it sucks because the glare is ridiculous
• That brass knuckle umbrella is now for sale, in case you want to punch those neighbours of yours that always block your driveway
• The Samsung Behold review is done

