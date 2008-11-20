Carbon Nanotube-Coated Threads Make Wearable, Biosensing Electronics

Wonder material the carbon nanotube has another new application: A team at the University of Michigan has worked out how to coat cotton threads with a polymer and nanotube mix to produce conductive mini-cables. Conductive threads per se aren't new, but they generally involve metal which limits their utility—this new material is flexible enough to be woven, won't corrode, and can carry enough current to light up an LED. Crazily the tubes are also suitable for clinical and chemical biosensing, which could point the way for uses in future military wear. [TechnologyReview]