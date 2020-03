For those of you who liked the ugly but hand-pain alleviating idea of Marware's Game Grip, but didn't want to splash the cash, here's this: It's a DIY version on the cheap, made of cardboard. Just copy Flickr user Ronnsprocket's template onto some old cardboard boxes, trim them with a scalpel, and bing! one iPod touch/iPhone game grip that'll make you the envy of your friends. If your friends are heavy-duty-paper fetishists perhaps. [Flickr via LikeCool]