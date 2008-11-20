Call for Ridiculous Packaging Photos for Hall of Shame

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've covered a few before, but since you guys keep uncovering examples of companies supplying you with gizmos in ridiculously voluminous packaging, we're building a new Hall of Shame to give these things a home, and embarrass the perpetrators.

Oh, and in the spirit of Amazon's "frustration-free wrapping promise," and the vicious gash I got in my hand last week when unwrapping a simple flashdrive, let's bundle overly-protective gadget wrapping in there too. You know— those "plastic-wrapped in seven different bullet-proof layers" blister packages, in a box, in a cellophane wrapper that even a chainsaw can't free-up inside of half an hour.

We need your photos, chaps.

Simply email me with the subject line "packaging hall of shame" at [email protected] with your pics and a few words to describe your packaging woes.

