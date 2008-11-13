Cake Knife Lets You Sing While You Slice

This stainless steel, serrated cake knife plays music as you slice your delicious cakes and pies. Although its product page says that it plays tunes "suitable for every occasion," it only comes with "Happy Birthday," "Jingle Bells," the "Wedding March," and "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow," linked to the four buttons on the grip. For $US14, I would want my cake slicer to come with more musical selections, like "Auld Lang Syne" or the "Funeral March". I don't mean to be rude, but I could think of many more occasions that call for cake! [PfM via Cooking Gadgets]