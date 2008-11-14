By Far the Geekiest Way to Roast a Marshmallow

You may have fond childhood memories of sitting around a campfire, telling ghost stories while cramming your mouth full of charry, molten sugar with little abandon. And you'd be right to reminisce. Roasting marshmallows around a fire is one of the few unornamented pleasures of this world. But tell me, dear reader: Does it really beat the sterile environment of an electrical laboratory? Here's the clip:

UPDATE: Whaaa? It appears this clip just used cheese cut like a marshmallow. I feel so used and lied to.