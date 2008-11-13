How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Buy Your Own Face for $US299, Or Someone Else's...

Your face has worked out so far, but in the age of exploding laptop batteries and botched nose jobs, we can all use a spare. ThatsMyFace is a service that will create anything from a life-sized mask ($US200) to a full 3D sculpture of your head ($US2,000) with just two 2D images from you.

The service appears to first 3Dize your pictures by hand, then use 3D printing technology for the physical production model. At least in this clip, the result is scarily realistic, even if a bit dead looking. Then again, with the lights turned low enough, it may be just enough to test whether or not your spouse would cheat on you for Josh Hartnett. (Saving you the money, we'll just let you know that the answer is yes...be they your wife or husband.) [ThatsMyFace via TechCrunch]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles