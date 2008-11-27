Buy Two Peek Handhelds and They'll Pay Your Phone Bill

Wow, it's like the longer you wait, the better the deals for the Peek email-on-the-go handheld get. First, there was the price drop to $80; then, unlimited texting. Now the company is offering to pay you entire November iPhone or G1 bill (up to $US150), if you buy two peeks (one for you, and one for a friend) at getpeek.com before Monday, December 1. That means those of you with astronomically high phone bills could technically get two of them for a Hamilton. (AU: Obviously US only, but a novel marketing idea that I thought you guys might like to know about...)[Peek]