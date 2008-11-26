Buy Luke's Original Lightsaber for $US185,000, Gizmo Animatronic for $US5,000

This is it. The real McCoy: Luke Skywalker's one and only lightsaber, used in the original Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back. It can be yours for only $US185,000. If you don't have $US185,000 handy, you can get the real fedora hat or the bullwhip used by Indiana Jones in Temple of Doom for $US61,000 each (reportedly, the ones from Indiana Jones and the Crappy Flying Saucers with the Stupid Kid will be $US20.84). These are only three of the original props that will be available in a December 11 auction, which will include one with our name on it: The original Gizmo, the animatronic puppet used in Gremlins, with control box and wires included.

The original Luke Skywalker is the property of Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz, and is going to be auctioned along the rest of the movie goodies by Profiles in History on December 11:

• C-3PO face for $83,000 and hands for $30,000.

• Mohawk and Brain Gremlins puppets for about $7,000 each.

• The original Jor-El tunic wore by Marlon Brando in Superman for $51,000.

• His t-shirt in Apocalypse Now for $20,000.

• An original set of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, bound in red cloth, signed by Tolkien, and containing a fold-out map of the Middle Earth for $124,000.

• For the same amount you can also snatch an 82-inch flying saucer made of wood, steel and fiberglass from Forbidden Planet.

• First editions of James Bond novels inscribed by Ian Fleming, including one that said "To the real James Bond from the thief of his identity", which was dedicated to American Ornithologist James Bond.

In total, there will be over 500 objects related to movies, from the silent era to sci-fi classics. Now, can any reader with deep pockets bid for Gizmo and then give it to us. Thank you very much. [Daily Telegraph]