ButtKicker Wireless Kit, Because Your Couch Doesn't Shake Yet, Does It?

If you like your home theatre seats to rumble, chances are you're heard of ButtKicker, the sort of subwoofer for you butt that adds a tactile component to movies and games. Now the company is announcing a new, moderately more affordable wireless bundle, Priced at $US300, you get one complete Buttkicker setup (works on one chair/couch) along with a wireless transmitter/receiver. You'll still have to make due with a few boxes sitting on your floor, but at least you won't have to hide the wire run. Look for it at Amazon starting Black Friday.

Westerville OH, November 17, 2008 — The Guitammer Company announces the release of the all new wireless ButtKicker® Kit for home theatre, gaming and music. The new ButtKicker Kit is a complete, consumer-friendly, do-it-yourself product for home theatre and gaming that quickly and easily transforms any type of furniture to become part of an affordable "4-D" theatre, allowing viewers to literally feel sound... including movie soundtracks, concert quality audio and video game explosions, bumps and thumps. As more and more families satisfy their entertainment needs in their own homes, the ButtKicker Kit will provide an exciting tactile addition to basic setups and for home theatres already equipped with HDTV flat screens, surround sound, an Xbox and a Blu-ray player. It's not expensive, but it is a first class performance upgrade.

Used by Disney, IMAX, Universal Studios, The Kennedy Space Centre, dozens of Grammy Award-winning musicians and thousands of home theatre owners worldwide, ButtKicker brand low frequency audio transducers provide high quality low frequency audio and realistic special effects, without loud volume, adding a powerful and exciting effect to movies, music and games. But don't let the name fool you... ButtKicker brand products are serious, award-winning pro audio "silent subwoofers" that provide powerful, musically-accurate low frequency effects... without airborne sound... perfect for apartments and close living quarters.

As anyone who goes to a concert or movie theatre with a good audio system knows, sound that is felt is an essential part of accurate and pleasing audio reproduction. The Guitammer Company is the leading expert in low frequency audio and its ButtKicker family of products is sold worldwide. You have most likely felt these devices at amusement parks or dance clubs, perhaps without knowing what produces such powerful low frequency audio and special effects. Now, for less than $300 you can experience at home what thousands of movie theater-goers will experience at select new AMC movie theatre complexes beginning in January 2009, which will be equipped with ButtKicker units for all the seats.

Guitammer is working closely with sports leagues and broadcasters developing a patent pending television broadcast technology called ButtKicker Live!®, which will soon allow ButtKicker Kit owners to experience, live and in real time, what it feels like to be inside a race car during a race... or what the quarter back feels when he gets sacked... or what the boards at a hockey game feel like when players are checked into the wall...or what it feels like in the stands at a drag race...or what sound feels like on stage at the Grammy Awards.