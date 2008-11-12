For those of you who like to listen to music from your MP3 player with your friends, but only remember to carry around one pair of headphones, S1 Audio's BudBud earbuds come with an extra pair of buds that are already built-in. You can select when you want to use both pairs of earbuds using a switch on the wire, and when you are finished sharing your music, just snap the extra pair back into the back of the original buds. [Sync1 via DVice]
BudBud Earbuds Let You Share Your Music With Your Buds
