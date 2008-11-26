Bruce Lee Plays With Fire In Nokia Viral Ad

Can't get enough of Bruce Lee secret training videos, even if they happen to just be viral ads for Nokia's Lee-themed N95? Me neither! Following last week's awesome ping pong battle, here's a new clip where a dude playing the Master of Jeet Kune Do lights freakin' matches with his nunchucks! [Youtube]
