Bruce Lee Nunchucks the Crap Out Of Ping Pong in Nokia Shill

A couple of weeks ago, a ten second clip called "Bruce Lee's secret training video," featuring someone looking like the famous Kung Fu master completely owning at ping pong with a pair of nunchaku, was uploaded to the Chinese Internet. Now, the entire clip is up and... it's a Nokia ad! For a Bruce Lee version of their N96! I guess with the rising middle class already getting jaded with traditional marketing, companies in China are starting to embrace virals. Still, in terms of ads, Nokia seems to have hit on a winning formula. I can't think of many things I love more than Bruce Lee, ping pong and pwnage! [Youku]