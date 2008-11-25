British Juror Asks Facebook For Advice

Forget 12 Angry Men, Judge Judy and Ally McBeal - This is the courtroom-based entertainment I want to see. A program based on a true story - perhaps a comedy - where instead of following the explicit justice system rules that you cannot share details of any case, one particular juror goes home and runs a poll on Facebook asking friends for advice on whether the alleged criminals are guilty.

Imagine it: Each week the juror in question could have a separate case... One week it's child abduction, another week it's child rape (the two charges in the real-life case this imaginary show is based on). Of course, there are a few details to work out - like why the main character is always on jury duty - but that shouldn't stand in the way of a good story.

But you would have to explain why they weren't kicked off the jury each week as well, which is what does happen in real life. At least real life can give us a tagline for the show: ""I don't know which way to go, so I'm holding a poll." Yes, she actually said that, after disclosing all the confidential evidence of the trial.

(Insert canned laughter here.)

Fortunately, the real life trial continued without the advice-seeking juror.

[The Sun via Cnet via AllFacebook]