Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bacon & Eggs.jpgMoshi Alarm Clock Will Only Shut Off If You Ask It Nicely It wonder how well it responds to being hurled against a wall?

Internet Explorer Mobile 6 Available in Free Emulator (Verdict: Not Horrible) I still reckon I'd stick with Opera...

Blackberries Fail Twice as Often as iPhones, But Less Than Treos I wonder what constitutes a fail, and whether the fact that there are more people doing more stuff on Blackberry influenced these results...

Spirit Mars Rover May Be Dead Too Now Those poor NASA scientists - losing two robotic children in the same week...

Giz Explains 3D Technologies I've looked at a few of these, and they all gave me a headache...

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

