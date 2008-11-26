Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

Sorry about the refeed delay this morning, but the good news is we're now back to regular transmissions. Here's the best of the overnight stuff:

Lenovo Lets You Disable Your Stolen Laptop With a Stern Text Message What would you have yours say? I reckon I'd go for something like: "This laptop will self destruct in 3...2...1..."

Amazon Kindle 2 Might Ruin Christmas By Not Showing Up Of course if Rock Band is any indication, Amazon might offer the original Kindle here once the second model gets released in the US. We can only hope.

Bruce Lee Plays With Fire In Nokia Viral Ad Okay, so it's not Bruce Lee, but it is awesome!

Good News: Astronauts Can Drink Their Own Urine Phew!

Jet Pack Crosses 450m Long Colorado Canyon, Breaks World Record Now this is the future of air travel.