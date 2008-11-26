Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

breakfast coffee and muffin.jpgSorry about the refeed delay this morning, but the good news is we're now back to regular transmissions. Here's the best of the overnight stuff:

Lenovo Lets You Disable Your Stolen Laptop With a Stern Text Message What would you have yours say? I reckon I'd go for something like: "This laptop will self destruct in 3...2...1..."

Amazon Kindle 2 Might Ruin Christmas By Not Showing Up Of course if Rock Band is any indication, Amazon might offer the original Kindle here once the second model gets released in the US. We can only hope.

Bruce Lee Plays With Fire In Nokia Viral Ad Okay, so it's not Bruce Lee, but it is awesome!

Good News: Astronauts Can Drink Their Own Urine Phew!

Jet Pack Crosses 450m Long Colorado Canyon, Breaks World Record Now this is the future of air travel.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

