How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

Muesli.jpgLogitech Brings Anorexic Wireless DiNovo Keyboard To Macs For $US99 That's a nice looking keyboard.

Handmade Scythe Car Looks Like a Toy, is KITT-like Computerised And guaranteed to make you grow a bit in the man department (or at least trick people that you have).

Fuel Cells To Go Bendy, Fit Inside Gadget Corners Will we ever see the day that fuel-cell powered gadgets are allowed on planes though? My guess is no.

The Quiet Man Who May Become Apple King A must read for any Apple fanboy.

New Laptop Batteries to Last 8 Times Longer Than Current Crop Let's get these batteries into laptops today, please.

Meshpack: First Four Microsoft Live Mesh Apps Revealed Who's up for a competitive game of crossword puzzles?

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles