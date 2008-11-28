How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

It's Thankgsgiving in the US today, which means a relatively quiet night in the refeed. And considering it's Friday, for that I would like to give thanks...

Still plenty of cool stuff though: $US380K Dog Mansion Doesn't Feel Bite Of Economic Recession I'd like to live in this dog house.

The Week in iPhone Apps: A Horn O' Plenty The best apps hitting iTunes this past week.

Terminator Salvation Motion Poster Gives Absolutely No New Information But does make the film looking even more appealing.

Tilt-Shift Video Makes Demolition Derby Look Even Sillier It's like watching Micro Machines!

10 Gadgets For The Ultimate Thanksgiving Food Fight Don't let the fact that it says "Thanksgiving" fool you: these gadgets are good for any food fight.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles