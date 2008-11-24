How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

breakfast-muffins.jpgiPod Touch Denied Street View, Other Google Maps Upgrades in Firmware 2.2 Way to piss off your customers, Apple...

10 Really Cool Windows 7 Media Centre Features This is what Media Center fans have been waiting for...

Woz Really Does Everything On His Segway But hopefully we won't see photos of his Kathy Griffin escapades.

World's Tallest Bridge Goes Up in China with the Help of Some Rockets This is quite possibly the coolest thing I've ever heard!

A Complete Guide to Playing Video Files On Your PS3, Xbox 360 or Wii Who seriously plays video files on a Wii?

Google Chrome to Snag Default Browser Spot from IE? Huzzah! A kick in the crotch is better than IE, so this is fantastic news, if true.

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

