Brando Emergency Charger Lights Your Way To Extra Power

This pocket-sized mobile charger from Brando not only juices the most common mobile devices on the market—including all iPhone and iPods, any mobile phone by a major company, and handheld gaming consoles—it also acts as an emergency torch if you suddenly find yourself in the dark. The light will last about 5 hours and is charged via USB. If you think you're headed toward a blackout of some sort in the future, pick one up from Brando's store for $US32 (with free shipping this holiday season). [Brando]