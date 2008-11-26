Brando Clock Thermometer Has More USB Than We Know What to Do With

I sometimes wonder if the people at Brando have a competition going to see how many USB ports they could possibly put into one gadget. This alarm clock hub comes with seven, as well as a calendar and thermometer. With seven hubs (and knowledge of your room's exact temperature), you could charge your iPod, warm your feet, warm your hands, heat your coffee, heat your lunch, humidify your cubicle and still have a port left over. Sure, having all those things running at the same time could cause some massive electrical shortage, but at least you'll be toasty, moisturised and you'll know what time it is. [Brando]