Boxee Fixes Apple TV Firmware Update, Works Again

You have to start wondering why Apple even bothers. Just three days after their Apple TV firmware upgrade that killed off Boxee and other hacks, the team at Boxee have come up with a workaround to get it going again. Sure, it's pretty geeky and if you're scared of opening a terminal you should probably steer clear, but for anybody else keen on getting their Apple TV working like it should, you can follow the instructions on Boxee forums. Otherwise, you can wait until the ATV patchstick gets the update to automate the entire process.

[Boxee blog]