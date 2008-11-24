You have to start wondering why Apple even bothers. Just three days after their Apple TV firmware upgrade that killed off Boxee and other hacks, the team at Boxee have come up with a workaround to get it going again. Sure, it's pretty geeky and if you're scared of opening a terminal you should probably steer clear, but for anybody else keen on getting their Apple TV working like it should, you can follow the instructions on Boxee forums. Otherwise, you can wait until the ATV patchstick gets the update to automate the entire process.
Boxee Fixes Apple TV Firmware Update, Works Again
Trending Stories Right Now
New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos
If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.