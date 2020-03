Here's a pretty, pretty watch: The new Botta Uno 24, a german time machine that has a 24 hour dial and one single hand, which rotates at half the speed of a normal hour hand. Made of stainless steel and capable of resisting three atmospheres of pressure, the manufacturer says that each of the marks in their watch corresponds to the actual position of the Sun in the sky. Whatever. We just think they look like a nice present for $US395.

[Watchismo via Technabob]