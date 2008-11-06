Body Found, Believed to Be That of Runaway Teen Gamer

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sadly, Canadian police believe that they have found the body of Brandon Crisp, a 15 year old that ran away from home in early October after his parents took away his Xbox 360 privileges. Apparently, he had become obsessed with Call of Duty 4 and action was taken after it began to affect his grades. The boy was found on the Oro Medonte Rail Trail outside of Barrie, Ontario with a tent and a meager supply of food. Police are awaiting the pathology report before confirming the boy's identity. Ugh...I can't even imagine what his parents must be feeling right now. [CP24 via Kotaku]

