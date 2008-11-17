There are some inventions that cause electronics manufacturers and consumers alike to wonder why they hadn't been invented before, and how anyone ever lived without them. And then there's this. Fantalog Interactive has devised a camera phone that takes pictures when you blow on it. Apparently following some kind of hilarious global realisation that phones can be controlled with stale air, the Fantalog 'Emotion' blow-camera is not only inspiring because it's the first of its kind, but because its invention has come to pass despite providing no conceivable benefit to anyone at all. [Aving via Hallyutech —Thanks, Henry]
Blow-Controlled Phone Camera Can Only Take Pictures of Confused, Concerned People
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions
The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.