Blow-Controlled Phone Camera Can Only Take Pictures of Confused, Concerned People

There are some inventions that cause electronics manufacturers and consumers alike to wonder why they hadn't been invented before, and how anyone ever lived without them. And then there's this. Fantalog Interactive has devised a camera phone that takes pictures when you blow on it. Apparently following some kind of hilarious global realisation that phones can be controlled with stale air, the Fantalog 'Emotion' blow-camera is not only inspiring because it's the first of its kind, but because its invention has come to pass despite providing no conceivable benefit to anyone at all. [Aving via Hallyutech —Thanks, Henry]