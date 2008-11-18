Blackbird Rider Nylon Guitar Actually Carbon-Fibre and Nearly Indestructible

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Blackbird's Rider Nylon guitar is actually not made of nylon—ok its strings are—but instead it's far more highly-tech'd and its body and neck are actually carbon fibre. It may not be bullet-proof, but Blackbird says its "nearly indestructible," making it perfect as a travel guitar. The material has meant a few design tweaks over a traditional shape: it's far squarer, and the sound holes are now a single hole moved up to the neck, and dubbed a "soundscoop" instead—apparently this makes for a better sound response. The other side-effect is that it's light enough at 3-pounds to fit into an aircraft overhead locker. High-tech costs though—the nylon string model is $US1,900, a smaller steel-stringed version is $US1,600. [Product via GadgetLab]

