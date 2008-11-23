How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BlackBerry Storm's Shipping Delay: Blame the Firmware

Orders of the BlackBerry Storm online have been delayed, and according to some detective work from the Boy Genius Report, it's not due to intense demand. The Storm that BGR got to toy around with was loaded with the OS firmware 4.7.0.82, yet all the Storms being sold now are branded .65. What gives?

The logical conclusion is that there was a problem with the .82 firmware, and it was so severe that every Storm had to be downgraded before release, hence the delays. It sounds a little far-fetched, but after peeling off the sticker reading .65, BGR found another sticker underneath reading .82. In other words, these phones were originally loaded with the newer firmware, but something went wrong.

As far as shipment goes, here's the rule:

- Bought before noon on Nov. 21: will ship Nov. 25.
- Bought after noon on Nov. 21: will ship Dec. 5.
- Bought on Nov. 22 (today) or later: will not ship until after Dec. 15.

If you haven't bought your Storm yet, you better cross your fingers extra hard because it's not looking likely that it'll make it to you before a certain major religious holiday. [BGR]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles