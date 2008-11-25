BlackBerry Storm Torn Down To Reveal Secrets Of Its Click Screen: A Big Button

The guys over at PhoneWreck couldn't contain themselves: they've already taken the BlackBerry Storm apart into a pile of little tiny pieces. And they discovered the secret behind it's "click" touchscreen—the whole screen's backplate presses on a single microswitch, so it's one big button. They also found the Qualcomm MSM7600 processor in there somewhere, and laid blame for sluggish phone performance on that multi-tasking chip's plate, since it runs just about everything on the phone. [Phonewreck via Crunchgear]