How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BlackBerry Storm to Appear On November 14

According to a tipster working at Verizon, the BlackBerry Storm—Research In Motion clickity-touchscreen rival against AT&T's iPhone and T-Mobile's G1— will appear on Friday next week, November 14. This is the reason of the new Verizon's $US30 data plans, which will be obligatory starting on that date:

I work for Verizon wireless. Your post was correct: We are putting in forced data packs on the 14th. The reason is that this is the Storm's release date from every memo that we have been given access to, it will be released that morning at all Verizon Corporate stores. Second tier resellers, like Wireless Zone, will get it at the end of the month.

[Thanks tipster]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles