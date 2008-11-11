BlackBerry Storm Tattoo Wins Guy a Storm For Real

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hands up who thought Zune guy was crazy, even after his recent tattoo makeover? Right...brace yourselves: The guys at Crackberry were running a "What would you do for a BlackBerry Storm?" contest, and they've got themselves a winner. A genuine new BlackBerry Storm-tattoo-toting winner. Ohgoodgodno. Check out the video of the nutter winner actually getting his tattoo, complete with "iPhone sucks" motto. And relish the delicious sight of the Apple-fan tattoo artist wearing an iPhone T-shirt, plus the final tat in closeup in the photos below.

That's one hellish big tattoo to have to conceal/rework/remove in a few years time. The resale value of the Storm might not even cover it. Still... at least he can wear a pair of long socks and hide its ugliness from the rest of us. [Crackberry]

