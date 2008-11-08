BlackBerry Storm Priced at $US200, Delay Caused by Software

According to the deep throats at Verizon, we will have to wait a little bit longer to buy the BlackBerry Storm. The original November 14 launch date has been delayed as we'd heard because of a "software glitch." It also looks like it's now headed on direct collision course against the iPhone, specially for businesses: "The price will be no more than $US89.99 for companies," with a 2 year contract. Seems like Research In Motion and Verizon are feeling the heat as the iPhone keeps pushing up in the enterprise. But how much would it be for the rest of us and what is the "final" release date?

It will be available for $US199.99 with a two year contract. For companies the price will be no greater than $US89.99, also with a 2 year contract.

So there you have it. The Storm is arriving at the end of the month, but I can already smell the napalm in the air. [Thanks tipsters]