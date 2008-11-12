After a set of delays, rumours have surfaced that the Blackberry Storm may finally see the light of day on November 20 despite being planned originally for November 14. The pre-launch will be on the 20th, meaning the Blackberry Storm will be available for demo in corporate Verizon stores. They will also be available for pre-order at the pre-launch, but they will be limited to high-end Verizon customers and those customers who received mailing information. November 24th and 25th will be the general availability date for corporate customers and third-party retailers. The $199 price with a two-year contract is not expected to change. [Boy Genius Report]
Blackberry Storm May Finally Make an Appearance on November 20th and 24th
