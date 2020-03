We knew it was coming to Germany first, but there's new info that the BlackBerry Curve 8900 will hit the streets there mid-November, and at around $US450 (360€) price for a contract-free handset. German T-Mobile subscribers can even get it for as low as $US6.20 (5€) with the right kind of 2-year contract monthly plans: lets hope that kind of pricing is echoed when it comes to the US (on AT&T or T-Mobile?) at a still-unspecified date. [Electronista]