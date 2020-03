Sure, you could ask an engineer or designer how an old TV works. But then you'd get a boring, predictable and correct answer. Who wants that? Not me, that's for sure. I'd much rather listen to Bjork tell me exactly what's going on inside a TV, because you're guaranteed to get a much more fantastical and entertaining answer. Is it accurate? Hell no. But is it whimsical to the point of insanity? Yes, yes it is, and I'll take that over accuracy any day. [Geeksugar via Boing Boing Gadgets]