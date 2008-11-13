How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Best Buy Hunkers Down, Focuses on Customer Service

Today, Best Buy's President and Chief Operating Officer called today's sales climate the worst he's seen in 42 years, citing that "People are making dramatic changes in how much they spend, and we're not immune from those forces." Indeed, we've already heard from an inside source that Best Buy has quietly restructured their high-end Magnolia department, reducing expenditures to pre-holiday levels and cross training the employees to work in the normal home theatre department. Now an internal memo leaked by The Consumerist explains how else Best Buy plans to cope on a wider scale:

Let us be very clear. These reduced earnings expectations reflect the unprecedented tumult in the financial services industry, which has reduced consumer spending across the board in retail. The outstanding work of our 165,000 employees doesn't make us immune to our environment. We can't change the overall level of consumer spending, but we can focus on deepening our relationships with customers wherever we interact with them: in our stores, on our Web sites and through our call centers

You can read the entire memo over at Consumerist, but it seems to read something like "Smile! You may not be getting a bonus this year, but you might just keep your job." [Consumerist and CNN]

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles